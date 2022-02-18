‘Beggars belief’ that DUP economy minister would not act to protect jobs and vital community projects - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has told the DUP economy minister it ‘beggars belief’ that a minister would not act to protect jobs and vital community projects.

And she called on him to step up to match fund European Social Fund projects.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“This week finance minister Conor Murphy proposed solutions to match-fund European Social Funding projects to protect jobs and continue community services.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed she will match fund projects under department, while the DUP economy minister has refused to do the same.

“It beggars belief that a minister, despite being given the money to do so, would reject a proposal to protect jobs and support vital community projects which will create opportunities for people to gain new skills and employment.

“Like its decision to collapse the Executive, this is more of the recklessness and total disregard for ordinary people that we have come to expect from the DUP.

“I have made it clear to Minister Gordon Lyons today that he should match fund these projects and allow these community projects to go ahead.

“Failure to do so would be an abdication of responsibility.”