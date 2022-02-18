DUP plans for farming ‘unfair, unsustainable and unacceptable’ – Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said DUP plans for farming are unfair and ‘undermine’ small family farms and penalise hill farmers.

The South Down MP said:

“For almost ten years, Sinn Féin Agriculture Ministers worked constructively with the European Union to help build a sustainable, equitable system of funding for our hill farmers and small family farms across the north.

“Post Brexit, DUP Agriculture ministers have set out to reverse these wins.

“DUP minister Edwin Poots’ plans for future farming undermine our small family farms, ignore our sheep farmers, and penalise those who farm our hills and mountains.

“They have delivered no sheep support scheme, no plan to restore ANC payments for farmers on disadvantaged lands and no detail for helping young farmers.

“DUP plans for future farming are unfair, unsustainable, and unacceptable to our rural community. There is a fairer way.”