“Conference on the Future of Europe must engage in Irish Unity conversation” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP calls for renewed EU focus on Irish Unity as CoFoE comes to Ireland

The Irish leg of the Conference on the Future of Europe rolled into Cork yesterday, prompting MEP Chris MacManus of Sinn Féin to call for a renewed EU focus around Irish Unity. The Midlands Northwest MEP called on the EU to stop playing the part of an observer when it comes to the conversations on the national question and to proactively engage in outlining what supports it is prepared to offer to avoid a chaotic transition similar to what we seen with the Tory Brexit.

MacManus said:

“The reckless decision by Edwin Poots’ to order his officials to halt custom checks at the ports and the resignation of Paul Givan were nothing more than political stunts designed to better their electoral prospects in the upcoming Assembly Elections.”

“These actions from the DUP, aided and abetted by a chaotic British government in London, are a clear attack on the Good Friday Agreement.”

“As a Sinn Féin MEP, I believe, that it is always worth recalling the important role that the EU has played in supporting the Irish peace process. The EU has demonstrated its commitment to the Good Friday Agreement - in all its parts - on numerous occasions. This support must continue in order to protect the island of Ireland from the most harmful impacts of Brexit.”

“That said, I believe it is now time for the EU to stop playing the part of an observer when it comes to the conversations on the national question. Conversations that are being had the length and breadth of our island. Indeed, it is time for the EU to get off the side-lines and play an active role in these discussions. The conference on the future of Europe should be a platform for this discussion as preparation is key to any future constitutional change. It is irresponsible to not engage in these important dialogues as early as possible.”

MacManus concluded by outlining the need for a future referendum on Irish Unity to be thoughtful and informed:

“When the Unity Referendum does come, it is important that we have a thoughtful and informed discussion on the future of our island. That means the EU making clear what supports, financial or otherwise, it is prepared to offer to assist with a smooth transition towards a re-united Ireland.” ENDS