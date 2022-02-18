Greystone estate to receive new street lighting scheme - Kearney

South Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed confirmation that a comprehensive street lighting scheme on the Greystone estate in Antrim town will begin this week.

The local MLA explained:

“After Sinn Féin carried out an audit of defective street lights in Greystone last September, I worked with senior Department for Infrastructure officials for the introduction of a new street lighting scheme across the estate.

“I am delighted to have now received confirmation from the Department that it will modernise up to 225 existing street lights with new brighter LED lanterns.

“The retrofit programme will start from 21 February at Bleerick Drive, Donore Crescent, Firmount Drive, Rathmore Gardens, and Islandbawn Drive where over 400 homes will benefit.

“This particular investment will contribute to improving the utilities and built infrastructure of Greystone, and I am grateful to the relevant officials for ensuring that the estate has been prioritised for this work.

“I will continue lobbying and advocating for other much-needed investment in Greystone, and other similar neighbourhoods throughout South Antrim.”