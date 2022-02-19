Archibald: DUP stunts are bad for the economy

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUPs stunts are bad for our economy.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Reports that potential investment could be scuppered due to political uncertainty created by the DUP walking out of the Executive is deeply concerning.

"It is also concerning that it is being claimed that Invest NI was given direction not to approve any new projects back in December.

"This is on top of the complete failure of three successive DUP economy ministers to act to promote the opportunities of the north's continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market under the protocol to bring jobs and investment to the north.

"Put simply the DUP is bad for our economy, their self-serving actions are preventing job creation opportunities and that is shameful."