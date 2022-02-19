Sinn Féin motion calls on government to scrap planned carbon tax hikes - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has urged cross-party support for his motion that calls on government to scrap the planned carbon tax hike.

The increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes is due to come into effect on May 1st and on transport fuels on October 12th.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Workers and families face a cost of living crisis as inflation and rising prices disproportionately impact the living standards of lower-income households.

“Low and middle-income households spend a higher proportion of their income on food, electricity and home heating than higher-income households.

“For months now, we have been warning the government about the cost of living. Instead of taking action, they put their head in the sand and have allowed rents, childcare and energy costs to spiral out of control.

“They just don’t get it. They don’t understand the pressure that workers and families are under and they need action now to stop those costs rising further.

“The price of gas has increased by 28 percent in the 12 months to January, the price of home heating has increased by 50 percent in the same period, the price of petrol by 30 percent, and the price of diesel by 32 percent.

“Increases in the cost of fuel are a cause of financial hardship for many households with the planned increase in carbon tax on fuels used to heat homes in May and transport fuels in October will increase fuel prices even further.

“That is why workers and families need immediate action and why the planned increase in carbon taxes must be scrapped.”