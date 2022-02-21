Government must live up to promises to those affected by Valproate – Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Pauline Tully raised the issue of those affected by Valproate, in the Dáil with the Tánaiste, and the disability packages which had been promised but never delivered by Government.

Teachta Tully said:

“A disability package was promised to people affected by Valproate.

“Valproate is a drug prescribed for the treatment of epilepsy, but which causes serious developmental disorders and congenital malformation in children exposed to it in the womb.

“A number of years ago, the affected people and families obtained a report from a genetics doctor which was submitted to the CHO area in which they live.

“They were told a liaison officer would be appointed to engage with those concerned to identify the supports required to address their needs.

“Despite this announcement of a number of years ago, no packages have been put in place.

“We are talking about approximately 1,200 people, although there could be over 3,000 potentially impacted.

“Why promise something that is not going to be delivered?

“The Government need to follow up with the HSE in regard to these packages for the people affected.

“Sinn Féin will continue to hold the Government to their previous commitments on this issue until it is resolved.”