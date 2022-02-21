Children’s Rights Alliance Report Card a wake-up call for government on homelessness - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Children’s Rights Alliance Report Card for 2022.

The report card awarded an E grade to the government to reflect the increase in the number of children experiencing homelessness.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The government report card published today by the Children’s Right Alliance is a wake-up call for the government in terms of its failure to deal with the rise in homelessness.

“The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive report published earlier this year showed how throughout last year, child homelessness increased, especially the Covid-19 ban on evictions was lifted.

“Furthermore, children and families are also spending longer in emergency accommodation. In 2021, the number of people leaving emergency accommodation each month averaged just 58. This figure was 186 in 2020.

“Sinn Féin, other opposition parties and stakeholders have suggested a number of important actions this government can take to tackle homelessness. Unfortunately, none of these ideas have been acted upon.

“The government must prevent children from experiencing homelessness in the first place. The Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill must be progressed as soon as possible.

“Landlords must also be prevented from evicting children and their families into homelessness when selling their properties. The Focus Ireland Amendment seeks to do this.

“The government can halt the rise of child homelessness if it wants to. We saw that during Covid. It is that they are choosing not to act.”