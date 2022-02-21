British government should abandon ‘partisan approach’ to Protocol - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said the British government should ‘abandon’ its partisan approach to the Protocol and act in the interests of the majority of people and businesses.

Speaking after attending a meeting of the Joint Committee on the Protocol, the party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“I represented the Executive Office at today’s Joint Committee meeting between the EU and the British government on the Protocol.

“It’s clear from the meeting that the solution proposed by the EU on medicines proves all problems can be resolved.

“The increase in north/south trade points to even greater economic benefits from the Protocol for local businesses.

“It’s now time the British government abandoned its partisan approach to the Protocol and acted in the interests of the majority of people and businesses who want certainty and stability, rather than in the interests of one political party.

“The focus needs to remain on finding solutions to ensure our local businesses can continue using the benefits of the Protocol to create jobs and attract more investment.

“There is no credible alternative to the Protocol. More progress can and will be made with common sense, pragmatism and political good faith.”