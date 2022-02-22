Minister for Health must take charge of Department and own the agenda - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed concern at reports which call into question the authority of the ministers at the Department of Health.

He said that further revelations across a number of weekend papers provided little reassurance that the Minister for Health was at the wheel, with reports of junior ministers being unable to access information from the Department or HSE.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The Minister for Health needs to take charge of his Department and own the reform agenda.

“Further revelations this weekend expose an absent minister who is not in control of his organisation.

“It is unacceptable that junior ministers would be unable to get information out of their own Department or the HSE.

“It shows a lack of authority at the very top that they feel the system is not cooperating with them – the Minister should have resolved this long ago.

“This comes after a week of revelations that major reform targets are being missed and ridiculed across the board.

“Despite concerns about pushback at a senior management level having led to the Sláintecare resignations, the Minister has surrendered responsibility for these reforms to the Secretary General and the CEO of the HSE.

“It now appears that ministers at the Department of Health are being entirely locked out of the system.

“All the while, progress continues to be slow and frustrated, and waiting lists continue to increase.

“The Minister needs to take ownership of reform plans and lead from the front.”