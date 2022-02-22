DUP walk out and Brexit putting jobs at risk – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed concern that investment and job creation opportunities are being put at risk due to the Brexit funding loss and the DUP collapsing of the Executive.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“It is deeply concerning that investment and job creation opportunities could be lost as a result of a lack of replacement for Brexit funding losses and the uncertainty created by the DUP's walk out of the Executive.

“Because of Brexit, the Department for Economy is set to lose £65 million per year, which includes funding for business development and innovation that helps support and create jobs.

“On top of this the DUP's reckless stunt politics and walk out of the Executive has created uncertainty and reports that companies are put off from investing here in the north.

"The DUP cannot deflect from the role it has played in putting investment and job creation in jeopardy both through their failed Brexit strategy and now in collapsing the Executive and preventing a budget being agreed for the next financial year."