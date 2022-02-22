Progress on bill to scrap General Teaching Council welcome - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed today's progress on a bill which will scrap the General Teaching Council.

The party's education spokesperson said:

“The General Teaching Council (GTC) was meant to be the regulator of the teaching profession here, but it has completely failed to live up to its responsibilities.

“The scale of dysfunction at the heart of the GTC as well as failures in governance and leadership have threatened to undermine the status of the teaching profession here for too long.

“This Bill is a major step in the right direction as we look to provide greater protection and support to our schools.”