Brogan welcomes progress on plans for a flexible school starting age

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed progress on plans for a flexible school starting age.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

‘’I welcome the progress today on a bill which will give families of very young children a choice to delay their school starting year.

“This will benefit many children and families.

‘’Not every child that is young for their year will need to defer but it’s important for families to have that choice, to make a decision that is the best interests of their child.

“I want to pay tribute to all those families and groups who have campaigned to secure these important changes.”