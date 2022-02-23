Immediate action required to address the huge Psychology staff shortage in CAMHS - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called for an immediate plan to address the huge Psychology staff shortage in CAMHS.

Figures released to the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) show that there is a deficit of 98 Psychologists in CAMHS, based on recommendations from 'Sharing the Vision' in 2006.

Teachta Ward said:

“This is not news; representatives of psychologists have been warning successive Governments for years of the short comings in public Psychologists.

"We are currently at a deficit of 98 Psychologists in CAMHS, based on recommendations from 'Sharing the Vision' in 2006.

“Figures released to the PSI show that we now know that we only have 92 psychologists out of the 190 recommended for CAMHS.

"A deficit of 98 psychologists in CAMHS is a crisis that requires urgent and immediate action from the Government and the HSE.

“As outlined in Sinn Féin’s alternative budget 2022, we have called for enough funding for places to professionally train psychologists.

“Government and HSE reports consistently acknowledge they have significant shortfalls of psychologists, but I am yet to see a plan to address this.

“A review into CAMHS is welcome, but we need action now to address these shortcomings.

“Since 2006 there has been a population growth in the state. There has also been an increase in the need for CAMHS services. We need action immediately.

“In meetings that I've had with representatives of Psychologists, they have highlighted that the biggest issue with recruitment is the HSE’s national panel system of recruitment.

“There is also a big problem with services provided by location rather than need. Postcode treatment is not the way to run our national health service.

“Only in the last month, I asked the Minister to agree to a meeting with the PSI after they publicly requested one.

“This call has fallen on deaf ears and the Minister for Health and Minster for Mental Health need to engage with the representatives of Psychologists."