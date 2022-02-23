Clear breach of international law by Russia cannot stand - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, has said that the breach of international law by Russia in violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot stand, and that sanctions are necessary.

She has called for government intervention to protect workers and families from the ensuing increase in energy costs.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The world is looking on with increasing anxiety at the behaviour of Russia.

"The mounting prospect of war in Ukraine, the potential for horrific loss of life, the clear breach of international law by Russia cannot stand, and sanctions are appropriate and absolutely necessary."

She added:

"There is serious concern that these sanctions will impact directly on the soaring cost of living here at home.

"Yesterday, the Taoiseach said that sanctions would result in even further increases in the cost of energy at a time when people are at the pin of their collar paying huge gas, electricity and home heating oil bills.

"The Taoiseach also said there would be no further invention by the government to tackle the cost of living until the budget, and that he will drive on with the Carbon Tax hike in May.

"That isn’t good enough.

"The government must act to protect families and workers now from the increased, and increasing, cost of energy."

Speaking afterwards, she said:

"Significant, targeted economic sanctions must be imposed on Russia. They must be directed not only at the Russian government, but at their oligarchs living in luxury in European capitals.

"However, sanctions alone will not resolve this crisis and help avoid a horrible conflict. We need to see a redoubling of diplomacy to ensure a peaceful resolution.

"Ireland, through our military neutrality and our place on the UN Security Council, is uniquely placed in Europe to put the case for an intensification in dialogue to overcome this point of conflict and find a peaceful way forward. That should be the focus of the government in the coming days."