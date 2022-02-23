Flynn welcomes funding for community mental health services

Sinn Fein MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the additional £6.2m for mental health community services.

The party’s spokesperson for mental health said:

“I welcome the additional £6.2m to the mental health support fund to provide community-based counselling and mental health services.

“It is vital that the department of health continues to be supported to further increase the overall mental health budget.

“The health service requires the three year budget, blocked by the DUP’s reckless decision to collapse the Executive, to tackle waiting lists, to recruit more doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and to transform the health service.

“Our health service is much more important than the electoral difficulties of the DUP.

“They should get back to work and ensure health workers have the resources needed.”