Loss of EU money and DUP walkout blocking business startups and jobs – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed frustration that the loss of EU money because of Brexit and the DUP's walkout from government has led to Invest NI not funding business startups and jobs.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“It is extremely frustrating to hear that Invest NI have stopped offering funding for new projects that enable people to start their own business and create jobs.

“Entrepreneurs are missing out on funding because of the DUP's walkout and the loss of EU money as a result of Brexit both of which have prevented Invest NI allocating the necessary funding.

"We have a bizarre situation where the DUP Economy Minister continues to travel the world for conferences with investors, while at home Invest NI cannot fund people creating jobs and starting their own business.

"The DUP's reckless actions have put economic investment in a state of paralysis and have prevented people from creating jobs and prosperity.

“The DUP should put jobs and our economy above their own electoral needs and get back to work in the Executive.”