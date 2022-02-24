DUP antics jeopardising funding for cancer services – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the DUP’s reckless actions have jeopardised a three-year budget to fund cancer services.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Cancer charities have been very clear on the need for recurring funding to ensure that people with cancer are properly supported.

“Our health service needs a three-year Budget to fund cancer services, to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and transform health.

“All of this has been jeopardised by the DUP’s reckless decision to walk out of the Executive and put their selfish, electoral interests over the needs of our health service.

“Cancer patients and the health service are much more important than the electoral difficulties of the DUP.

“They should get back to work and ensure that health workers have the resources needed to tackle the huge pressures across our hospitals, emergency rooms, our GP surgeries and the entire health care system.”