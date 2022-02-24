EU Parliament Resolution highlights link between housing insecurity and mental health and wellbeing - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said an EU Parliament resolution highlights the link between housing insecurity and mental health.

Speaking after the vote MacManus said the Parliamentary Resolution on the European Year of Youth (EYY) highlighted a number of issues, including youth unemployment and the link between socio-economic factors like housing insecurity, as well as mental health and wellbeing.

MacManus said:

“I was pleased to vote in favour of a parliamentary resolution relating to the 2022 European Year of Youth. Our young people have suffered hugely during COVID. They have sacrificed years of their young lives to keep others safe. That is why I found it timely that MEPs voted on a resolution, which highlighted that 2022 should provide an additional impetus for ambitious actions to address challenges faced by young people.”

“Issues such as housing, decent pay, a living wage and properly resourced mental health services are important to many young people and must be championed.”

“One of the key things in the Resolution was the link it made between socio-economic factors, such as housing insecurity, and mental health and wellbeing. As we all know, issues such as housing insecurity and the rising cost of living are hitting Irish workers and families hard.

“At home in Ireland, we in Sinn Féin have been warning the government about the cost of living but to no avail. They allowed rents, childcare and energy costs to spiral out of control. It’s time the Irish government listen and take the practical steps necessary to tackle this crisis.” ENDS