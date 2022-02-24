Reckless and selfish DUP blocking funding to transform health - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the DUP are blocking a three-year budget that would transform the health service, recruit staff and tackle waiting lists.

The Upper Bann MLA branded comments by the DUP’s Deborah Erskine ‘ludicrous’ and ‘not grounded in reality’.

John O’Dowd said:

“Claims by the DUP that they have a plan to fix the health service are ludicrous and not grounded in reality.

“These claims are indicative of a party which is out of touch and in denial of the damage and consequences of its reckless decision to collapse the Executive.

“The DUP walked out of the Executive and are blocking a three-year Budget that would recruit more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists, fund cancer and mental health services and transform health.

“They are putting their own selfish, electoral interests over the needs of ordinary people and our health service.

“They should get back to work and ensure that health workers have the resources needed to tackle the huge pressures across our hospitals, emergency rooms, our GP surgeries and the entire health care system.”