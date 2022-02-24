Reckless actions of the DUP will only deepen the crisis within our health service - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said that the DUP's reckless decision to withdraw from the executive and block a budget will only deepen the crisis within our health service.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“Hospitals across the north are in crisis due to the chronic shortage of nurses and doctors.

“Reports from Antrim Area hospital in recent days and the toll it is taking on staff is deeply concerning. The legacy of underinvestment in our health and social care system impacts with particular severity in the Northern Trust, and especially at Antrim Area hospital. Currently Covid related staff absences are disproportionately higher at this site, where there is already a lack of bed capacity.

“Staff have confirmed to me that these combined pressures are putting both them and patients at serious risk. This is an unsustainable situation. Additional staff recruitment, investment in emergency service provision, and more bed capacity is urgently required.

“The three-year budget proposed by Finance Minister Conor Murphy would have prioritised health and helped to address the crisis in the system by providing a funding boost to hire more nurses and doctors, tackle waiting lists and fund vital cancer and mental health services.

“The reckless actions of the DUP are blocking this vital funding.

“The DUP should get back to work and ensure that health workers have the resources needed to tackle the huge pressures across our hospitals, emergency rooms, our GP surgeries, and the entire health care system.”