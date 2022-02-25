Attempts to delay Stardust Inquest 'callous' - Senator Lynn Boylan
Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan has criticised the owner of the Stardust, Mr Butterly, for his latest attempt to delay the inquest into the fire.
Mr Butterly has filed a judicial review against the Coroner today after losing his battle to try and pre-determine the outcome of the inquest before it even started.
Senator Boylan said:
“The families of the Stardust victims have waited 41 years for answers to what happened that awful night.
"This last ditch attempt by Mr Butterly to delay that happening is unbelievably callous.
“Mr Butterly, like all parties to this inquest, will have an opportunity to set out very clearly before a Jury their version of events on the night, in an open and transparent manner in the Coroners Court."