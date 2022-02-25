Archibald brands Tory attempts to replace EU funds ‘woeful’

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said attempts by the Tories to replace vital EU funding is ‘simply not good enough’ and is ‘failing people’.

Speaking from the Inter-parliamentary Forum in London today, the East Derry MLA said:

“Woeful attempts by the Tories to replace vital EU funding is simply not good enough and is failing people and communities.

“Funding for services has been lost, including money for community programmes, for creating jobs and supporting our students.

“This is a direct consequence of the Brexit championed by the DUP and the Tories against the wishes of a majority of people, and political parties, in the north who opposed Brexit.

"Rather than put money back into people's pockets and public services, Boris Johnson's government are hell-bent on hiking National Insurance and making ordinary, hard-working families pay more.

“I made it clear in London today that the best interests and the affairs of the people of the north are best served on the island of Ireland. Westminster has failed us.”