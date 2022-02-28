Kearney: Latest poll confirms durable support for the Protocol

Sinn Féin Declan Kearney MLA has welcomed a poll from Queen's University which has confirmed that there is continued support for the Protocol and that people want it to remain.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

"The latest polling from Academics at Queens University has confirmed that there is ongoing and durable support for the Protocol.

“The survey found that 50% of people see the Protocol as an appropriate means for managing the impact of Brexit, and that a clear majority oppose the DUP's stunts around the Protocol.

“This survey is the latest in a number of studies which shows that the British government and DUP's attempts to bin the Protocol are opposed by wider society in the north.

“The polling by Queen's follows recent polling by Manufacturing NI where a majority of businesses surveyed recorded that the protocol is here to stay and needs to be made to work better.