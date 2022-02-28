Brogan welcomes funding to support childcare providers

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed funding to support childcare providers recently impacted by COVID.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

''From today onwards, childcare providers that have been impacted by COVID between January and March can apply for financial support.

''I want to encourage all those providers who were affected by the recent wave of Omicron to submit their applications for support through the Early-Years organisation. Those eligible include daycare and school age childcare, childminders, creches and playgroups.

''Our childcare providers were to the fore throughout the pandemic supporting families and keeping vital services up and running despite huge challenges. Today's funding announcement will help to ensure the sustainability of childcare providers going forward.''