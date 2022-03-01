MacManus Commends Work of Focus Family Resource Centre in Killeshandra
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Focus Family Resource Centre in Killeshandra for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to Focus FRC with his Sinn Féin colleague Pauline Tully TD.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was delighted to visit Focus FRC in Killeshandra recently. We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Killeshandra and across West Cavan.”
“Focus FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to people of all groups such as education and training, family support, youth services and counselling to name but a few. They have a very wide catchment area which covers a large part of the West Cavan region and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis.”
“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Focus FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Cavan and across the State.” ENDS
Pictured at Focus Family Resource Centre, Killeshandra are (L-R): Pauline Tully TD, Angie McKenna (Coordinator Focus FRC), Chris MacManus MEP