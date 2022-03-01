MacManus backs European Parliament resolution on Russian sanction

“Today, Sinn Féin supported the European Parliament’s resolution on the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia has unleashed a brutal war on the Ukrainian people, and it must be held responsible for its actions.

“As a party committed to the upholding of international law, multilateralism, and peaceful co-existence amongst nations, we in Sinn Féin call on Russia to stop the onslaught immediately and to withdraw its troops. The restoration of the national sovereignty of Ukraine is a priority.

“The text adopted by the European Parliament acknowledges the need for severe sanctions to be imposed on Russia, which is absolutely the correct course of action, as a means of facilitating the development of a diplomatic pathway out of conflict.

“The European Parliament, as the representative voice of the European people, needs to speak with one united voice in our opposition to the war in Ukraine. Any division would embolden Vladimir Putin to assume that his aggression is palatable. It is not - Putin’s actions are unacceptable.

“Sinn Fein wants to see a demilitarised, nuclear free and more tolerant world. The days of empires are long gone. The UN charter needs to be the cornerstone of all foreign policy.

“We call on the Irish government to use Ireland’s proud reputation as a militarily neutral country, and current place on the UN Security Council, to push for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.”

