John Brady TD reiterates call for expulsion of Russian Ambassador

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD repeated his call for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador during a wide-ranging contribution to a debate on the security situation in Ukraine.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I want to first of all acknowledge the courage and heroism of the people of Ukraine. And I want to particularly acknowledge the bravery of the Ukrainian nationals here in Ireland who have returned home to defend their country.

“There are also a number of Irish diplomatic staff and NGO personnel on the ground, carrying out hugely important work, helping Irish citizens caught up in the conflict, and in the distribution of humanitarian aid.

“I reiterate my support for sanctions against Russia. I believe that Ireland needs to go further and expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland.

“The government needs to go further and act immediately to address the lack of regulation in our financial sector that has allowed Russian shell companies to wash €118 billion through the IFSC, something that Sinn Féin has been asking the government to address for over a year and a half at this stage.

“As a leading non-aligned nation, and a member of the UN Security Council, Ireland has an important role in providing a leadership example to the non-aligned countries who voted to put Ireland on the Security Council to speak in their name.

“Ireland has an important role in the humanitarian effort that is required to address the fall out of the Russian invasion.

“We also have an important role in attempting to reignite a diplomatic initiative to end the violence. We need to see the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements as endorsed by the Security Council in UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (2015).

“A failure to find a political solution will result in disaster, leading to the loss of countless lives. Ireland must be at the forefront in the search for a diplomatic solution.”