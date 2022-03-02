Sheehan welcomes progress on bill to make period products free

Sheehan welcomes progress on bill to make period products free

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will take the lead on a plan to make period products free in schools and other public buildings.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“It’s welcome that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up and will take the lead on progressing a bill to make period products free in schools and public buildings.

“The reckless actions of the DUP and their walk-out of the Executive had put this important piece of legislation in jeopardy.

“Nobody should have to suffer the indignity of using unsuitable sanitary materials or have to choose between putting food on the table or buying period products.

“Period products are essential, they are not luxury items, and for many people and families who are struggling with the rising cost of living, this can be a huge financial burden.

'The Period Products Bill is a step in the right direction in addressing period poverty and keeping money in people’s pockets.”