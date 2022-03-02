Government must engage with trade unions on remote working bill - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers' Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the government to engage with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on legislation to deliver remote working, and ensure their view is considered in the final draft of the legislation.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“This morning the Oireachtas Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Committee discussed the draft scheme of the government’s remote working bill.

“Since the draft bill was published, it has been roundly criticised by workers, academics, opposition TDs, and the trade union movement, as falling far short of what is needed.

“From the moment the bill was published, workers stated they had no confidence that it would work, citing that it was neither fair, reasonable or consistent.

“The 13 sweeping and subjective reasons in the bill to allow an employer deny a remote working request are in no way proportionate.

“At the committee, the General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, explained that the remote working bill did not go through the previously established consultation process with the trade union movement and, as a result, it was riddled with flaws.

“It is important that the trade union movement is now consulted with by the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, and that their views are considered for in the final draft of the legislation.”