DUP collapse of Executive detrimental to job creation and investment opportunities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP collapse of the Executive is having a detrimental impact on job creation and investment opportunities.

Speaking following Invest NI attending the economy committee, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"Invest NI's budget has been under the spotlight in recent weeks after it suspended offering funding for new business support into the new financial year following instruction from the department for economy to do so.

"It is simply bizarre therefore that the economy minister has now claimed he is providing certainty over Invest NI's ability to fund new projects, given it was his department which caused the uncertainty by putting the pause in place.

"Of course the biggest uncertainty for Invest NI's budget is the loss of EU funding of over £20 million per year for which there is as yet no replacement funding from the British government.

"As a result of the DUP collapsing the Executive, the planned three-year budget cannot be agreed meaning no department or agency will have the certainty that they should have for the next three years.

"Invest NI confirmed today that limits their ability to support businesses, create jobs and bring investment to the north.

"So if the DUP really want to provide certainty on the budget they should get back to doing their jobs in the Executive."