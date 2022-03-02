Workers and families must not be ripped off because of global factors - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed agreement from the Assembly Economy Committee’s to his proposal that they work with the Consumer Council about rising fuel prices for drivers at the pump.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“One worker on their way to work this morning noted that her local petrol station had increased prices a penny yesterday and then another penny this morning, with diesel now costing 115.9 pence per litre.

“While everyone acknowledges global factors are at play in rising fuel prices, how can prices increase so quickly at the pump for fuel that has to have been purchased and processed by major oil companies before the current crisis?

"People need answers and I have asked the Economy Committee of the Assembly to work with the Consumer Council to ensure drivers are not being ripped off.

“Big energy companies continue to make huge profits while workers and families struggle with the ever-growing cost of living but we cannot allow people to be ripped off on the pretence of global factors.