Time to hold referendum on Presidential Voting Rights - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on the government to outline the timeframe for holding a referendum on extending Presidential Voting Rights, as committed to in the Programme for Government.

Speaking ahead of today’s discussion, Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad said:

“The referendum on extending Presidential Voting Rights to citizens outside the state is a long-standing government commitment as is clearly identified in the Programme for Government.

“As government prepare to travel the world engaging our global diaspora, it is now time to show our citizens overseas that they are valued and have a stake in the life of Ireland.

“It is also crucial that citizens in the north of Ireland are no longer ‘left behind’ when it comes to votes electing our President.

“I look forward to tomorrow’s Commencement Matter and a clear timeline for the holding of this referendum outlined by government - now is the time.”

NOTES TO EDITOR: Please find the text of today’s Commencement Matter which will be heard at 11:15am and can be viewed via the Oireachtas website and social media channels;

“To ask the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform to outline the timeframe for holding a referendum on extending Presidential Voting Rights to Irish citizens resident outside the State as committed to in the Programme for Government.”