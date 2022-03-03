British government needs to urgently step up on cost of living crisis - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to step up urgently on the cost of living crisis.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Oil prices have risen sharply, by over 35%, in the past week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and this is on the back of already soaring energy prices.

"The majority of households in the north rely on oil heating with these increases being directly passed on to families without the regulation that is applied to gas and electricity.

"I have contacted the consumer's council seeking clarity about the price increases.

"However, ultimately the responsibility and ability to intervene to help families and businesses struggling with these rapidly spiralling costs, lies with the British government.

"The Tory government's action to date to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis has been woefully inadequate, there has been no meaningful intervention.

"Boris Johnson's government needs to step up urgently on the cost of living crisis or we will see families plunged into poverty, not able to heat their homes and feed their families.

"The British government can remove VAT on energy bills immediately reducing costs by 5% and it should introduce a windfall tax on energy companies making huge profits and use this to fund supports for struggling families and businesses.”