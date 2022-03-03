Dunmurry Manor Families justified in raising complaints - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the publication of the report into complaints within Dunmurry manor and the wider Health and Social Care System.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the new report into Dunmurry Manor and the wider social care service. The families of Dunmurry Manor Care Home and the subsequent Commissioner for Older Peoples investigation into care has again been vindicated on the need for change.

“Patients, families and staff who make complaints must be listened to and valued. The response to complaints must be taken seriously whether they concern a care home, a hospital or care at home.

“Reform of adult social care must place residents, patients and families at the centre of care and that includes listening to their concerns and addressing them.”