HSE must be accountable for South Kerry CAMHS - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called for more accountability from the HSE after the mistreatment of children in CAMHS.

The HSE were in front of the Health Committee yesterday to answer questions on the publication of the Maskey report, which investigated the care of children at South Kerry CAMHS.

Teachta Ward said:

“At yesterday's meeting of the Health Committee, the HSE reverted to the age-old tactic of circling the wagons. They failed to answer any questions on how the whistleblower, Dr Sharma, was treated.

“Without Dr Sharma bravely coming forward and highlighting the mistreatment and over-medicating of vulnerable children in CAMHS South Kerry, who knows how long this would have gone on for.

“It is unacceptable that senior people from the HSE refused to answer questions in relation to the treatment of the whistleblower.

“I raised how 227 children received risky care from a barely supervised junior doctor between June 2016 and April 2021 and how the treatment of 13 children by other doctors was also found to be risky, while proof of significant harm was found in 46 cases.

“There has been a major failure in supervision and governance. We need accountability from the HSE.

“During the meeting, the HSE admitted to me that the Maskey Report was based on a review of files and did not meet parents or children in person. This has resulted in children not being included in the list of harm.

“I gave an example of one child who was over-medicated, who became a total recluse and as soon as she met Dr Sharmer, she was taken off the harmful medication

“This girl's parents received a letter saying she had suffered no harm.

“The HSE must answer for these failings.”