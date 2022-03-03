Agriculture minister should provide financial package for farmers - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has called on the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to intervene to help farmers with a financial package to alleviate the rising costs of feed and fertiliser that they are currently facing.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"Farmers and their families are, like everyone else, being impacted with the cost-of-living crisis. The are facing increased costs of food, energy and fuel.

“On top of this they are facing specific business costs with spiralling increases to the cost of feed and fertilisers. This is having a serious impact on many farmers and their families. This is a problem that looks certain to continue and will be exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is a main supplier of these products."The cost-of-living crisis is having a deep impact on farming.

“Agriculture minister Edwin Poots needs to intervene and provide support including a financial package to help farmers through this crisis."