DUP economy minister should close RHI scheme – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons to take responsibility and close the ‘disastrous’ Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme which is still handing out payments.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

"The DUP economy minister needs to end the delay and close the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme immediately.

“Closing this scheme is a commitment within New Decade, New Approach, and closure was endorsed by the Executive over a year ago. However, the DUP has attempted to stall closure by failing to bring forward proposals to close the scheme. Incredibly it has instead proposed an increase in tariffs.

“Now the DUP has walked out of the Executive and the continuation of the scheme creates the risk of leaving a multi-million pound hole in the Budget. This would have serious implications for public services including health and education.

“The DUP’s reckless actions are hurting ordinary people and putting millions of pounds at risk. They should get back to work, close the RHI scheme and protect the public finances.”