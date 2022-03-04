British government needs to recognise scale of cost of living crisis following latest gas price hike - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the latest increase in gas prices is deeply concerning and the British government needs to recognise the scale of this crisis and intervene to support struggling families and businesses.

Speaking on the announcement that SSE Airtricity will increase prices by a further 39%, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"This latest announcement comes on the back of previous increases over the past number of months and worryingly does not take into account the latest energy price increases seen as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are very clearly in the middle of a cost of living crisis with energy, fuel and food prices all rising significantly; these price hikes do not look to be reversed any time soon, if anything they are getting worse.

"Across Europe, other states are taking meaningful steps to support families and businesses, it is time for the British government to do likewise.

"Boris Johnson's government needs to halt its plan to introduce the National Insurance hike in April which will hit lower income workers and small businesses hardest, and it needs to recognise the scale of this crisis and intervene to support struggling families and businesses.

"We are in a situation where increasing numbers of families will be choosing between heating their homes and putting food on their tables, that is simply not acceptable.

"The pandemic has shown that when there is political will to act, funding can be found - this is another of those times when action is needed."