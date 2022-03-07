O’Dowd: Welcomes handover of land to a local community group

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd welcomes Minister Hargey’s move to give a site owned by her Department to a local community organisation.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“I welcome that Minister Deirdrey Hargey has given land, owned by her department, to a local community group in Craigavon.

“Brownlow Ltd has been renting the site for over 30 years and this transfer will help them grow local business in the area and create job opportunities.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support efforts to create jobs and help transform communities."