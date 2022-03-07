Lack of planning or timeline for CAMHS reviews ‘disappointing’ - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has expressed his disappointment at the lack of planning or any timeline for CAMHS reviews.

Teachta Daly said:

“In response to the South Kerry CAMHS Look-Back Review the HSE committed that its National Oversight Group will commission an independently chaired review of medication practice across all CAMHS teams. An audit of compliance with operational guidelines, and a qualitative study of how those who use CAMHS, or work in CAMHS, experience its services will also be carried out.

“I welcome this review, however while the plan was for the work to commence last week, it was disappointing to hear that Anne O’Connor, HSE Chief Operations Officer, was unable to give any date or timeline by which the review will be complete. Even more concerning, Ms O’Connor stated that the work commencing today needed to first establish the framework and guidelines under which the review would operate.

“The whistleblower raised concerns approximately three years before the Look-Back Review was commissioned in April 2021. We are now almost 12 months on from that time and it seems that families will be forced to wait too long again before they get answers.

“With regard to the HSE supports being provided to South Kerry CAMHS families, I believe that nothing less than a care plan for each child, along with the resources to deliver on that care plan, is acceptable.

“When the families tell us that the current supports the HSE has put in place are not good enough, and that their children are not receiving the care they need, we should listen to them.”