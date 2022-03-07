Ennis welcomes new laws to criminalise cyberflashing

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed Assembly support for a new cyberflashing offence to criminalise the sending of unwanted sexual images.

The party’s Justice Spokesperson said:

“I welcome the introduction of a new offence of cyber-flashing which outlaws sending unsolicited or unwanted sexual images either online or in public.

“Whether it’s sending these images to a stranger’s phone on public transport, or sending pictures to people online, this disgusting behaviour must be tackled.

“Criminalising this behaviour sends out a strong message that it cannot and will not be tolerated and I’m very pleased to see it passed today.”