Language legislation must not be delayed further - Órfhlaith Begley
Sinn Féin MPs met today with NIO officials to discuss the Language and Identity legislation due to be introduced through Westminster.
Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said:
“Sinn Féin MPs today met with the NIO and pressed on them the urgent need for the British government to fulfil their commitments and to introduce an Irish Language Act, as agreed in June 2021.
“Irish Language legislation will not only deliver crucial rights and protections for people, but it will also play a positive role in supporting the ongoing and energetic revival of the Irish language across our island.
“Sinn Féin will continue to hold the British government's feet to the fire and work to ensure that they fulfil their commitment to implement the Irish Language Act.”