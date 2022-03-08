Gildernew hails passing of autism bill

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed that the Autism Bill has passed its final stage in the Assembly.

The party’s health spokesperson said the bill will ‘deliver real change’ for many families.

Colm Gildernew said:

“I’m pleased that the Autism Bill has passed its final stage in the Assembly and is another step closer to becoming law.

“This will help deliver real and positive change for so many families, with more investment into autism services to support people.

“It will also reduce waiting lists and ensure better access to services in communities across the north.

“I would like to commend all the families and parties who have campaigned tirelessly to get this over the line.”