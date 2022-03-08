Finucane welcomes passing of bill to stop car insurance rise

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed that a bill to stop a hike in car insurance premiums has passed its final stage.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Sinn Féin backed a Bill in the Assembly to stop your car insurance going up and I am delighted that it has now passed the final stage.

“People are already paying too much money for car insurance and this will ensure that insurance premiums are not pushed up.

“At a time when ordinary people and working families are struggling with rising living costs, keeping money in people’s pockets is a priority.

“Sinn Féin will continue working with others to ensure people are not ripped off by insurance premiums and companies.”