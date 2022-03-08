Tory government must support workers and families struggling with cost of living – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has told Boris Johnson that his government must do more to support workers and families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

In a letter to the British Prime Minister, Michelle O’Neill called on the British government to abandon its plans to hike people’s taxes from April and to introduce a windfall tax on big-profiting energy companies.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Ordinary people and working families are struggling with rising living costs and out-of-control fuel and heating bills and they need solutions.

“The DUP has selfishly and recklessly walked away from the Executive and are blocking a three-year Budget that could help support workers and families, while also preventing Ministers from taking further action

“Boris Johnson’s Tory government has done little to support people through this crisis and while people continue to struggle, big corporations and energy companies' profits soar.

“I have told him that his government needs to step up by immediately introducing a windfall tax on these big energy companies with the money raised being redirected back into people’s pockets.

“Tory plans to punish working people by hiking taxes from April must also be abandoned.

“It is Sinn Féin’s view that the British government should also look at cutting duty on petrol, diesel and on home heating oil, while also scrapping VAT on energy bills to cut people’s household costs.

"It's absolutely imperative that every effort possible is made to support people through this crisis and I have made that clear to Boris Johnson today."