MacManus Commends Work Of Longford Community Resources
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended Longford Community Resources for their ongoing work in supporting local communities through LEADER and other EU funding programmes. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after meeting with Longford Community Resources CEO alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Sorca Clarke TD.
MacManus said:
“Local development strategies are more effective and efficient if decided and implemented at grassroots level. LEADER funding supports a ‘bottom-up’ approach to bring about positive change in rural areas through training and up-skilling in communities and in supporting individuals and community groups to access the required funds for their development projects.”
“This provides rural individuals and community groups with greater decision-making responsibilities around the future development and direction of their local area. It helps to revitalise rural society by creating greater employment opportunities at local level and builds strong social cohesion and collaboration within rural communities.”
“LEADER has benefited countless individuals and groups in almost every town and village across rural Ireland. It is a hugely important programme for our rural communities, many of which would be lacking in basic facilities without it.”
The Midlands Northwest MEP praised the work of Longford Community Resources, “I was delighted to visit Longford Community Resources recently and hear about the positive impact of LEADER and other EU funding programmes in the local area. I would like to commend the team for their excellent work in supporting local communities across County Longford through these programmes.” ENDS
Pictured are (L-R): Sean Regan (SICAP Programme Manager), Sorca Clarke TD, Chris MacManus MEP, Adrian Greene (CEO)