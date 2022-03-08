Sinn Féin call for an immediate cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel and home heating oil - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called for an immediate cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel that would reduce prices at the pump by 25 cents per litre overnight, and for excise duty to be removed entirely from home heating oil.

Teachta Doherty has called on the government to bring forward a financial resolution that could cut the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil from midnight - warning that workers and families cannot afford any delay.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said:

“Workers and families are under intense pressure as a result of the spiralling cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

“We all know the causes of these price spikes; fuelled by the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“The government can and must act to reduce prices at the pump.

“That is why Sinn Féin are calling on the government to immediately reduce the cost of petrol and diesel by 25 cents per litre through a reduction in excise duty.

“As prices at the pump reach €2 per litre, this would bring the price down to €1.75 cents per litre overnight.

“Excise duty should be reduced further in line with further price rises.

“Similarly, we are calling on the government to immediately reduce excise duty to zero on home heating oil.

“A third of Irish households heat their homes with oil and these workers and families have seen the price almost double since the start of the year.

“Removing excise duty from home heating oil would save a household nearly €100 for 1,000 litres of home heating oil.

“The government could introduce these measures and slash prices tonight through a Financial Resolution.

“That is precisely what we are calling for them to do.

“This is not a time for dithering or delay – it is a time for action.

“The government must take action now, introduce these measures which Sinn Féin are proposing, and cut the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil immediately.”