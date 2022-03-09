Hazzard: British government must delay the removal of red diesel rebates as fuel prices skyrocket

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on the British government to delay their attempts to remove red diesel rebates.

The South Down MP said:

“The British government must delay plans to remove red diesel rebates until prices stabilise and alternative fuel sources are available.

“This proposal was already poorly thought out as it sought to remove the entitlement for red diesel rebates for those in construction, quarrying and manufacturing while not offering incentives or alternatives to fossil fuel sources.

“Diesel prices are through the roof and any attempt to remove these entitlements will put people out of businesses and put jobs at risk at a time when living costs are already rising.

“Removing these rebates would be totally irresponsible and amount to a cash grab masquerading as protecting the environment.

“Rather than take money out of people’s pockets, this plan should be abandoned and the British government instead look at supporting businesses to move away from fossil fuels and put in place plans to cut emissions.”