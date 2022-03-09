Government must act urgently to deliver for children with disabilities – Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Disability, Pauline Tully TD, has welcomed that the government will not oppose her motion to improve access to services and assessments of need for children with disabilities.

However, she warned that this cannot amount to yet another false promise from the government which isn’t followed by action.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Tully said:

“Yesterday evening, the Dáil debated my motion to improve access to services and assessments of need for children with disabilities.

“Waiting lists for assessments of need have been spiralling out of control for years to the point where parents are forced to bring the HSE to court to get their child assessed. I brought this motion to the Dáil to try to put an end to this scandal.

“I welcome that the government has confirmed that they will not oppose my motion. However, the government must ensure that this does not amount to yet another false promise to families which they fail to back up with action.

“Families need more than rhetoric, they need to see real delivery by this government which can make a genuine difference in their children’s lives.

“I am urging the government to ensure that they actually back up last night's motion with urgent measures. Families have been waiting far too long already, they must not be subjected to yet more delays. We need to see concrete action now, not in a few months or years.

“The way that families of children with disabilities are treated in this country is absolutely shameful. We must ensure children can receive appropriate, comprehensive, clinically ethical and timely assessments of need, and access to the therapeutic interventions they need.

“I remain committed to holding the government to account on this issue and will continue to fight for families until they receive the treatment and services their children deserve.

“I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the relevant ministers to discuss how we can now act on my motion to ensure that these changes happen without delay.”